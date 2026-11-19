Cybercriminals are using fake CAPTCHA verification pages to trick internet users into installing malware on their computers. The fraudulent scheme, dubbed ClickFix, impersonates legitimate human verification prompts and tricks victims into entering keyboard shortcuts and pasting code into their systems. The technique has emerged as a major malware distribution method, according to cybersecurity researchers.

The scam can appear on a website that the user visits. ClickFix systems use the user's keyboard to determine whether they are human or a computer, rather than relying on conventional CAPTCHA tests that ask users to identify objects in images or type distorted text. This enables attackers to exploit the public's experience with online verification systems and outsmart their typical caution.

How CAPTCHA scam infects your computer According to a report in The Guardian on 15 November, the attack begins when a visitor interacts with a fake CAPTCHA checkbox. The web page then copies a malicious command and stores it in the computer's clipboard without the user's knowledge.

The victim is instructed to press Windows + R to open the Run dialogue box, then press Ctrl + V to paste the copied command, and press Enter to run it. This executes the malicious code on the computer, which may be able to download and install malicious software without the user knowing.

Microsoft's security research team, in an analysis published on 21 August 2025, also documented how ClickFix campaigns use fake CAPTCHA pages and browser error messages to persuade victims to execute commands. The method has been employed to distribute information-stealing malware, such as Lumma Stealer, which can steal sensitive user data.

What happens after malicious code runs? Once executed, the command can communicate with an attacker-controlled server to retrieve more malicious files or scripts. Depending on the campaign, these can be designed to steal passwords, browser information and other sensitive data.

This approach has also been noted in a joint advisory by the FBI, CISA, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISC). Its July 2025 advisory on Interlock ransomware describes how attackers use fake CAPTCHA prompts to persuade victims to execute Base64-encoded PowerShell commands via the Windows Run dialogue.

ClickFix attacks don't only occur on CAPTCHA pages. Microsoft has also identified campaigns impersonating browser crash messages, document services and platforms such as Discord. The pages are designed like a typical website to ensure the instructions appear real.

How to protect yourself from ClickFix scam Cybersecurity experts advise users not to execute commands copied from unfamiliar websites. Visitors should not have to open Windows Run, PowerShell, or Terminal and paste commands to complete a legitimate CAPTCHA verification.

Users should also keep their security software up to date and avoid following unexpected troubleshooting instructions on web pages.

If the instructions have already been carried out, the person should contact their bank to alert them, especially if any financial information was shared. They should also change their passwords, beginning with key email and banking accounts, and should get help from a professional to inspect and sanitise the compromised device.