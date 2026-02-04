Thinking of leaving ChatGPT? Google may let you move all your chats to Gemini

With the rising influence of Gemini in the AI world, a lot of former ChatGPT users have switched to Google's AI chatbot. But one problem that users often have while switching between AI chatbots is that they have to start the conversations from scratch since the personalization that comes with knowing conversation history is gone.

However, if a new report is to be believed, Google is already aware of this issue and is already working to mitigate the concern. As per tipster Testing Catalog, Google is working on a new ‘import AI chats’ feature which is currently in beta.

The feature would reportedly allow users to export conversations from other AI chatbots and allow for the conversations to be continued within Gemini with accurate context preservation.

However, the company does say in the leaked screenshot of the feature that all the uploaded conversations will become a part of the user activity and will be used for further training the company's AI models.

“Your imported and continued chats are saved in your Activity. This data is used to improve our services (including training generative Al models), and to protect Google, our users and the public. You can manage or delete your activity anytime.” the screenshot reads

How will transferring chats from ChatGPT to Gemini work?

As per the leaked screenshot, users will have to download the conversations they have with the AI platform like ChatGPT or Claude. After the file is downloaded, it can be imported directly into Gemini by tapping on Import AI Chats feature.