Thinking of upgrading? Here’s the Mark Gurman's advice on M3 MacBook Pro and iMac model
Mark Gurman advises MacBook Pro and iMac users with M1 chips to wait for another generation or two. However, for those with Intel-based Macs, transitioning to Apple Silicon is a worthwhile move.
On October 13, Apple revealed its newest Mac devices during the Scary Fast event. The event showcased the introduction of the M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max, the next-generation Apple Silicon chips. In addition, the tech giant released its latest MacBook Pros and updated the iMac, marking the first refresh in almost three years.