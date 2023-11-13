On October 13, Apple revealed its newest Mac devices during the Scary Fast event. The event showcased the introduction of the M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max, the next-generation Apple Silicon chips. In addition, the tech giant released its latest MacBook Pros and updated the iMac, marking the first refresh in almost three years.

To determine whether these latest Apple devices are the ones to choose or if it is better to wait for the next release, Mark Gurman, an analyst on Apple from Bloomberg, has given some insights.

The recently launched 24-inch iMac is equipped with the latest Apple M3 chip. According to Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, while the updated iMac is undeniably fast, it falls short of being truly awe-inspiring. Interestingly, Apple opted not to introduce new color options for the iMac, maintaining the existing seven finishes: Blue, Green, Pink, Silver, Yellow, Orange, and Purple.

At the same time, Apple unveiled a fresh Space Black choice for the MacBook Pro, which notably appears darker than the iconic Space Grey. However, when it comes to speed, Mark Gurman asserted that, while it surpasses its predecessor, the improvement is not revolutionary.

According to Gurman's advice, if you currently own a MacBook Pro with an M1 chip or a more advanced version, it is advisable to wait for another generation or two. If you are using an M1 iMac, he suggests patience, possibly anticipating a larger iMac release. However, for those still relying on an Intel-based Mac, transitioning to Apple Silicon is undoubtedly a worthwhile move. The shift not only delivers a significant performance upgrade but also boasts an impressive extension of battery life, adds Gurman.

During the Apple event, the company introduced three M3 chips: M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max. Interestingly, there was no mention of the rumored M3 Ultra, the speculated ultra high-end Apple chip. Based on historical patterns, the M3 Ultra chip might incorporate twice the CPU and GPU cores compared to the M3 Max chip. This could potentially translate to 32 GPU cores, 80 CPU cores, and support for up to 256GB of RAM.

