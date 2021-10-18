The third-generation of Apple AirPods have been launched with spatial audio, courtesy Dolby Atmos and a major design overhaul. The TWS earbuds also features adaptive EQ for better sound fidelity.

The Apple AirPods now get 6 hours of listening time on their own, with additional 30 hours of playback with the case. The earbuds can be charged for five minutes to get one hour of playback.

Apple has also added MagSafe charging to the new Apple AirPods case.

