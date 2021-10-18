Third generation Apple AirPods launched with spatial audio, new design1 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2021, 10:51 PM IST
The third-generation will get spatial audio with Dolby Atmos and adaptive EQ for better sound fidelity
The third-generation of Apple AirPods have been launched with spatial audio, courtesy Dolby Atmos and a major design overhaul. The TWS earbuds also features adaptive EQ for better sound fidelity.
The Apple AirPods now get 6 hours of listening time on their own, with additional 30 hours of playback with the case. The earbuds can be charged for five minutes to get one hour of playback.
Apple has also added MagSafe charging to the new Apple AirPods case.
