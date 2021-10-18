Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Third generation Apple AirPods launched with spatial audio, new design

Third generation Apple AirPods launched with spatial audio, new design

Apple AirPods get a fresh design in its third generation.
1 min read . 10:51 PM IST Vivek Punj

The third-generation will get spatial audio with Dolby Atmos and adaptive EQ for better sound fidelity

The third-generation of Apple AirPods have been launched with spatial audio, courtesy Dolby Atmos and a major design overhaul. The TWS earbuds also features adaptive EQ for better sound fidelity.

The Apple AirPods now get 6 hours of listening time on their own, with additional 30 hours of playback with the case. The earbuds can be charged for five minutes to get one hour of playback.

Apple has also added MagSafe charging to the new Apple AirPods case.

