It is a known fact that Apple iPhones are premium category devices. Whether new or old, iPhones hold a lot of value. Take this for example. A tattoo artist is auctioning her vintage iPhone 7 at $50,000 – the price of Mercedes Benz SUV.

Apple launched iPhone 7 at an introductory price of $599 in the year 2007. The smartphone was the first of its kind and offered features like touch screen, 2MP camera and web browsing.

As per the auction listing website, bids for the original iPhone 7 are currently near $18,505. It’s estimated sale price is $50,000 before the closing date.

Bids are open till February 19. Till date, a total of 16 bids have been made. The last one was made on February 12.

Now, you may be wondering why an iPhone which is 16-years- old is selling at this whopping price. This is because the device is unpacked. Even the plastic covering on the phone’s box is intact.

Apple iPhone 7 was a gift to the tattoo artist– Karen Green. She received it from her friends to celebrate her first job. However, she never opened it as she had already purchased a smartphone then.

The smartphone is locked to AT&T network which is now defunct in the US. Sadly, whosoever will buy the device may not be able to run it like a regular phone. But he will own a Vintage Apple product.

