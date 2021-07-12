This 25-year-old video game sets record with $1.5 million auction of sealed copy

The auction included a sealed copy of Super Mario 64, a game that was first launched in 1996, and was amongst the most popular games of the time. It sold 5.9 million units in the United States alone, earning millions in revenue. The final sale price for the game may not be surprising though, given that it was listed at an opening price of $100,000 when the sale began on July 9.

