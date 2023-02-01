This AI startup will generate celebrity-like voices for you: Here’s how

Have you received a call from any celebrity like Shah Rukh Khan or Amitabh Bachchan? There are high chances that these calls are fake and the impersonator might be using AI based tools to create celebrity-like voices, aimed to dupe you. Recently, ElevenLabs, a speech AI startup, has launched the beta version of its new AI tool, which will let you create new artificial voices for text-to-speech or copy someone’ voice. Although, the tool has been used by fraudsters to dupe people.

After acknowledging the issue, ElevenLabs tweeted that it has witnessed a rise in the number of voice cloning since the tool was launched. The startup also asked Twitter users to provide feedback on how voice cloning can be stopped.

ElevenLabs tweeted, “Crazy weekend - thank you to everyone for trying out our Beta platform. While we see our tech being overwhelmingly applied to positive use, we also see an increasing number of voice cloning misuse cases. We want to reach out to the Twitter community for thoughts and feedback."

According to a report by Motherboard, it was spotted that certain clips featured AI generated voices which sounded similar to celebrities. This report also suggested that a clip impersonating Emma Watson was also shared where the celebrity voice was apparently reading Hitler’s Mein Kampf in the viral clip. The AI based generated voice of the celebrity was also used to post homophobic, violent, transphobic and racist sentiments.

In order to end the voice cloning, the company is planning to roll out additional account verification to enable voice cloning such as payment information or complete ID verification. Moreover, the startup will also verify the copyright to the voice by submitting samples with prompted text. The startup also plans to drop the voice bab altogether and verify manually each cloning request.

Meanwhile, OpenAI, which released the viral ChatGPT chatbot last year, unveiled a tool that’s intended to help show if text has been authored by an artificial intelligence program and passed off as human.

The tool will flag content written by OpenAI’s products as well as other AI authoring software. However, the company said “it still has a number of limitations — so it should be used as a complement to other methods of determining the source of text instead of being the primary decision-making tool."

Topics