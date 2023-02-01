This AI startup will generate celebrity-like voices for you: Here’s how
- ElevenLabs tweeted that it has witnessed a rise in the number of voice cloning since the tool was launched. The startup also asked Twitter users to provide feedback on how voice cloning can be stopped.
Have you received a call from any celebrity like Shah Rukh Khan or Amitabh Bachchan? There are high chances that these calls are fake and the impersonator might be using AI based tools to create celebrity-like voices, aimed to dupe you. Recently, ElevenLabs, a speech AI startup, has launched the beta version of its new AI tool, which will let you create new artificial voices for text-to-speech or copy someone’ voice. Although, the tool has been used by fraudsters to dupe people.
