This airline has banned its passengers from carrying Apple AirTag

Apple Insider report, however, says that the ICAO guidelines under which Lufthansa has banned AirTags are wrong, specifically, the regulation that Lufthansa is citing. Lufthansa is citing ICAO rules regarding lithium ion battery regulations, such as those in big devices like a MacBook Pro. It says that Apple AirTags use a much smaller battery to be considered an issue under the guidelines. Also, the AirTag uses CR2032 cells that aren't lithium ion batteries and are not covered under the regulation. If CR2032 cells were in fact a danger, then watches using the same CR2032 would also be disallowed on flights.