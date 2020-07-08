With video calling tools going viral due to the pandemic, Silicon Valley has set out to make them better. Phil Libin, ex-CEO of note-taking app Evernote, yesterday announced a new product called Mmhmm. The company has raised $4.5 million in funding from Sequoia Capital and plans to bring new features for video conferencing.

The software itself though it not a video calling tool. Instead, it works alongside popular software like Zoom, Google Meet and even YouTube. It’s a take on how Zoom changes the background when you’re on a video call, but allows more customizability.

The app is called Mmhmm, because Libin says “it’s important to have a name you can say while eating," and users can use it to change the background in a video or even their image on it. Users can have a Saturday Night Live-like slide behind them, over their shoulder. It’s similar to how TV hosts do talk shows. “It lets you live out your vicarious John Oliver fantasies," Libin said in a video announcing the launch.

Users will also be able to put their Instagram photos behind them. They can put up slides over their shoulder and shrink own image, so that people can see both the person and their screens. It even allows users to change their image into a hologram and make it appear in points on the slide that they want to point to.

Mmhmm can also be used to insert a video in the background, or use an animated background. If you need to show your phone, the app will let you share the phone’s screen through Apple’s Airplay. It’s unclear whether the same will be available through Bluetooth.

“It’s not trying to replace how you have meetings," Libin said. The company will also add a feature called Dynamic Decks soon, which is just like a Powerpoint slide but with more modern and advanced features. Multiple people can present using the same screen too.

The app is currently in an early invite-only beta right now.

