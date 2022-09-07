This country bans sales of Apple iPhones due to lack of charger

This country bans sales of Apple iPhones due to lack of charger2 min read . 09:04 AM IST
- Brazil's ban on ‘iPhones without chargers’ has come as Apple gears up for a 'Far Out' event on Wednesday night where it will unveil the iPhone 14 series
Disappointed for not providing phone chargers, Brazil has decided to ban Apple iPhones, according to a report by The Verge. The Brazilian government has suspended the local sales of iPhones that don't come packaged with chargers.
The Justice Ministry fined Apple 12.275 million reais ($2.38 million) and ordered the company to cancel sales of the iPhone 12 and newer models, in addition to suspending the sale of any iPhone model that does not come with a charger.
Apple Inc stopped including chargers with the launch of the iPhone 12. However, a local Brazilian newspaper said that iPhone 12 remains on sale in Brazil via the Apple website.
Brazil's consumer agency argued that the chargerless iPhone was putting a burden on customers' pockets and that Apple could find other ways to reduce its environmental impact — such as switching to USB-C.
In the order, published on Tuesday in the country's official gazette, the ministry argued that the iPhone was lacking a essential component in a "deliberate discriminatory practice against consumers."
Brazil hit Apple with a $2 million fine last year for not including chargers with its iPhone 12 devices and says the company "has taken no measure to minimize the damage and continues to sell cell phones without chargers".
Apple Inc said it will appeal a Brazilian order banning it from selling iPhones without a battery charger. The company said it would continue to work with Brazilian consumer protection agency Senacon in order to "resolve their concerns," while saying it would appeal the decision.
"We have already won several court rulings in Brazil on this matter and we are confident that our customers are aware of the various options for charging and connecting their devices," Apple said.
In 2020, Apple first announced its plans to drop the charging brick and earbuds and include only a USB-C to Lightning cable, citing environmental concerns. The phone maker said excluding the two accessories would reduce the iPhone’s environmental impact by allowing for a smaller box that offsets carbon emissions. However, some experts believe that this move benefits Apple’s finances more than the environment, The Verge reported.
Apple is facing similar issues from European Union. The EU has gone after the company's use of a proprietary charger and is implementing a new law that will require phone makers to use USB-C ports by 2024. Brazil is also planning a similar change that would make USB-C chargers mandatory.