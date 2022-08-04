This Facebook feature will stop working on October 1

Facebook Live Shopping feature will stop working on October 1, the company has announced via a blog post. The feature was initially introduced in 2018 with a wider rollout in 2020.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Facebook users will no longer be able to host live shopping events on the platform. Facebook Live Shopping feature will end on October 1, 2022. Announcing via a blog post, the company said that users won't be able to create product playlists or tag products in your Facebook Live videos. Wondering why? Facebook says that it wants to focus more on Reels and has therefore decided to shut down the live shopping event feature.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Facebook users will no longer be able to host live shopping events on the platform. Facebook Live Shopping feature will end on October 1, 2022. Announcing via a blog post, the company said that users won't be able to create product playlists or tag products in your Facebook Live videos. Wondering why? Facebook says that it wants to focus more on Reels and has therefore decided to shut down the live shopping event feature.
“As consumers' viewing behaviours are shifting to short-form video, we are shifting our focus to Reels on Facebook and Instagram, Meta's short-form video product", it said in the blog post. “If you want to reach and engage people through video, try experimenting with Reels and Reels ads on Facebook and Instagram. You can also tag products in Reels on Instagram to enable deeper discovery and consideration. If you have a shop with checkout and want to host live shopping events on Instagram, you can set up live shopping on Instagram".
“As consumers' viewing behaviours are shifting to short-form video, we are shifting our focus to Reels on Facebook and Instagram, Meta's short-form video product", it said in the blog post. “If you want to reach and engage people through video, try experimenting with Reels and Reels ads on Facebook and Instagram. You can also tag products in Reels on Instagram to enable deeper discovery and consideration. If you have a shop with checkout and want to host live shopping events on Instagram, you can set up live shopping on Instagram".
Livestream shopping feature on Facebook was first introduced in 2018 in Thailand. Two years later, it was rolled out publicly to more users in 2020. The feature was aimed to offer creators and brands an interactive tool to sell items while connecting with viewers and gaining new potential customers. Ever since its launch, the company has been testing new features. In November 2021, Facebook tested ‘Live Shopping for Creators’. It also introduced ‘Live Shopping Fridays’ last year to promote large brands to give the feature a try.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Livestream shopping feature on Facebook was first introduced in 2018 in Thailand. Two years later, it was rolled out publicly to more users in 2020. The feature was aimed to offer creators and brands an interactive tool to sell items while connecting with viewers and gaining new potential customers. Ever since its launch, the company has been testing new features. In November 2021, Facebook tested ‘Live Shopping for Creators’. It also introduced ‘Live Shopping Fridays’ last year to promote large brands to give the feature a try.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Other than Facebook, TikTok is also rumoured to drop its plan to expand live e-commerce tool ‘TikTok Shop’. The feature was rolled out to users in UK last year. It allows influencers to sell products through QVC-style livestreams.
Other than Facebook, TikTok is also rumoured to drop its plan to expand live e-commerce tool ‘TikTok Shop’. The feature was rolled out to users in UK last year. It allows influencers to sell products through QVC-style livestreams.
Meanwhile, Meta Platforms Inc. is reportedly changing the way Facebook shows users posts and videos on its flagship social network, part of an effort to better compete with the video app TikTok. Meta Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg on July 21 announced, “we’re making it easier for you to control what content you see and discover on Facebook. We’re introducing Feeds, a new tab that lets you easily see the most recent posts from your friends, Pages and groups."
Meanwhile, Meta Platforms Inc. is reportedly changing the way Facebook shows users posts and videos on its flagship social network, part of an effort to better compete with the video app TikTok. Meta Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg on July 21 announced, “we’re making it easier for you to control what content you see and discover on Facebook. We’re introducing Feeds, a new tab that lets you easily see the most recent posts from your friends, Pages and groups."