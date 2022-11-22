This feature in Spotify to reduce noise while recording podcasts: All details

Spotify, a music streaming service, has introduced a button oriented voice isolation feature for podcast creators in its Anchor app. Dubbed as ‘Podcast Audio Enhancement’, the feature will help the podcast creators to record in an environment full of noise with clear audio and without expensive audio equipment.
According to a blog post by Spotify, this feature will be activated by a single button in the Anchor app. It eliminates background noise and it will bring the users’ voice to the forefront.
In order to simply record and enhance the audio, users can record in the Anchor mobile app and press ‘Enhance’ to get a clear recording in a noisy environment. Additionally, the Anchor also lets the users toggle the feature on and off during the playback. It will help to compare the results.
Meanwhile, Spotify has also started to test User Choice Billing services in some select markets. Earlier, Google announced that the technology giant will let Spotify bypass the standard Google Play billing on Android. This would help Spotify for its own payments. Now, Spotfiy has made some progress and has begun to test the User Choice Billing initiative.
“In March, we announced plans with Google to introduce a first-of-its-kind in-app purchase experience on Android devices called User Choice Billing (UCB). This experience would give Spotify users the freedom to subscribe and make purchases using the payment option of their choice," wrote Spotify in its blog post.
According to Spotify, Android users will be able to choose how they will pay for their Spotify subscription in the way which works for them. Speaking on the Google and Spotify plans, the music streaming service said, “We’re excited to be the first to pilot UCB with Google and we’re especially pleased that our partnership opens up new opportunities for other developers as well."
Moreover, Google has also shed some light on how their team works with Spotify. According to the search browser, the pilot is running in over 35 countries which includes the US and Bumble will join this programme as well.