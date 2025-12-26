This Gmail update will end years-long frustration over fixed email addresses — here’s what Google is planning

Google is preparing to roll out a long-awaited update that could finally free Gmail users from being tied to an outdated email address for life.

The company will introduce a feature that allows people to change their existing Gmail username while keeping the same Google account, data and services intact.

A long-standing Gmail frustration addressed For years, Gmail users have had to stick with the email address they created, even if it no longer reflected their name or identity. Google’s new update aims to fix that by allowing eligible users to replace their current @gmail.com address with a new one.

Advertisement

The change applies only to personal Gmail accounts that end with @gmail.com. Work, school and custom domain accounts are excluded.

Importantly, users will not need to create a new account or transfer data. Their Google profile, along with access to Drive, Photos, YouTube and the Play Store, will remain unchanged.

How the new feature works According to Google’s support documentation, users will be able to swap their existing Gmail address for another @gmail.com address within the same account.

According to Google’s support documentation, users will be able to swap their existing Gmail address for another @gmail.com address within the same account.

Google plans to roll out the feature gradually. Users can check availability by going to their Google account settings, selecting “Personal info” and then “Email”. If the option to change the Gmail address appears, the account is supported.

Advertisement

Once the switch is completed, emails sent to both the old and new Gmail addresses will be delivered to the same inbox. Users will also be able to sign in using either address.

Also Read | After Android QPR2, Google reportedly rolls out bug fix update for Pixel phones

What happens to the old email address Google will keep the original Gmail address linked to the account as a recovery email. The old address will remain owned by the user and cannot be claimed by anyone else.

Some legacy services, such as older Google Calendar events, may continue to display the original email address for a while, but this should not affect functionality.

Limits designed to prevent misuse To avoid abuse, Google has introduced clear restrictions. After changing a Gmail username, users must wait 12 months before making another change. During this period, they can switch back to the original address if necessary.

Advertisement

Users are also blocked from creating a new Google account with the old Gmail address during that year, as it remains tied to the existing account.

Each Google account can change its Gmail address up to three times, meaning a total of four Gmail usernames can be associated with a single account over its lifetime.

Also Read | Google Phone’s Expressive Calling allows urgent calls to override Do Not Disturb

Who is eligible Only users whose primary email address ends with @gmail.com can use the new feature. Accounts linked to organisations, education providers or custom domains are not included, and the replacement address must also end with @gmail.com.