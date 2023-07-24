Apple, the California based technology giant, is reportedly working on new options to add to the macOS laptops. According to a report by Forbes, Apple has published new documents that might suggest some additions to its present MacBook series.

Noted analyst Marc Gurman in his newsletter for Bloomberg, has mentioned that Apple usually releases the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with the latest technology. However, these gadgets will not be released until the middle of next year.

As per Gurman, MacBook Air and the 13-inch MacBook Pro are likely to arrive in the market featuring M3 chipsets by the end of next year.

Speaking of Apple's possible new additions, Forbes reported that the technology giant is working on a new patent which is likely to be a touch screen for the primary screen of its laptops. According to the report, Apple published a report titled “Computing Device Enclosure Enclosing A Display And Force Sensor". This signifies how both the primary and secondary screens can be converted into touchscreen panels.

While Apple fans might rejoice at the news and expect the giant to introduce the new technology in its laptops, touchscreens laptops are already popular with Windows users.

Meanwhile, Apple is working on its own artificial intelligence powered chatbot that could challenge those of OpenAI and others, but the company has yet to devise a clear strategy for releasing the technology to consumers, Bloomberg reported.

According to the report, the ‘Apple GPT’ uses its own large language model framework called as “Ajax," a framework created to accelerate machine learning research. The report further said AI push has become a major effort for the iPhone maker, with several teams collaborating on the project. The work includes trying to address potential privacy concerns related to the technology.

Apple’s Ajax system is built on top of Google Jax, the search giant’s machine learning framework. Apple’s system runs on Google Cloud, which the company uses to power cloud services alongside its own infrastructure and Amazon.com Inc.’s AWS.