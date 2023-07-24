This is how Apple might upgrade its MacBooks! Here's what report suggests1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 10:40 AM IST
Apple is reportedly working on new options for its macOS laptops, including a possible touch screen for the primary screen. The company is also developing its own AI-powered chatbot, but has not yet determined a strategy for releasing it to consumers.
Apple, the California based technology giant, is reportedly working on new options to add to the macOS laptops. According to a report by Forbes, Apple has published new documents that might suggest some additions to its present MacBook series.
