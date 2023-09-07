THIS is how Apple's shift to USB-C in iPhone 15 might spark concerns among some users1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 06:03 PM IST
Apple's iPhone 15 launch may replace Lightning port with USB-C, influenced by EU regulations. Users may hesitate due to inconvenience.
Apple's iPhone 15 launch at the Apple Event 2023 will reportedly introduce a major shift by replacing the Lightning port with USB-C, influenced by EU regulations. While this move aims for standardization, some users may hesitate due to the inconvenience of replacing cables and chargers. The impact on upgrade rates remains uncertain, with opinions divided on Apple's timing for the transition.