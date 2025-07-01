Subscribe

This is how Bill Gates' daughter is creating viral videos with ChatGPT, reveals hacks

At her startup Phia, Phoebe Gates employs AI to refine marketing strategies by analysing viral videos. Collaborating with co-founder Sophia Kianni, they reverse engineer content to enhance brand-building efforts, using ChatGPT for insights that align with their aesthetic and mission.

Livemint
Updated1 Jul 2025, 07:46 PM IST
Advertisement
Phoebe Gates, daughter of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, is embracing artificial intelligence to power her fashion tech startup, Phia.
Phoebe Gates, daughter of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, is embracing artificial intelligence to power her fashion tech startup, Phia.

Phoebe Gates, daughter of Bill Gates, is embracing artificial intelligence to power her fashion tech startup, Phia. In a recent podcast appearance, Gates, alongside co-founder Sophia Kianni, revealed how they harness ChatGPT to craft compelling marketing strategies and create viral video content with precision and ease.

Advertisement

Speaking onThe Burnouts podcast, the duo offered a behind-the-scenes look into how AI plays a central role in Phia’s social media and brand-building efforts. Far from using it simply as a creative assistant, Gates and Kianni explained that they “reverse engineer” top-performing social media videos to produce their own standout content, tailored to Phia’s aesthetic and mission.

You may be interested in

Neelkanth - Mechanic Consumer Electronic Appliances Theory (I & II Year) - Hindi NSQF Level - 4 ITI Book

  • Neelkanth - Mechanic Consumer Electronic Appliances Theory (I & II Year) - Hindi NSQF Level - 4 ITI Book

₹490

Get This

5% OFF

Consumer Electronic Systems SEM 4 MSBTE K SCHEME DIPLOMA E &TC ENGINEERING

  • Consumer Electronic Systems SEM 4 MSBTE K SCHEME DIPLOMA E &TC ENGINEERING

₹233

₹245

Get This

Consumer Electronics

  • Consumer Electronics

₹395

Get This

5% OFF

Consumer Electronics

  • Consumer Electronics

₹768

₹809.55

Get This

50% OFF

BNF®Smart Camera Wall Mounting Base Premium Replaces for Tp-Link|Consumer Electronics | Security Cameras|1Set Smart Camera Wall Mounting Base Plate

  • BNF®Smart Camera Wall Mounting Base Premium Replaces for Tp-Link|Consumer Electronics | Security Cameras|1Set Smart Camera Wall Mounting Base Plate

₹407

₹814

Get This

50% OFF

CLUB BOLLYWOOD® Through Wall Microphone Built in Battery Water Leakage Hearing Detector|Consumer Electronics | Home Surveillance | Security Cameras

  • CLUB BOLLYWOOD® Through Wall Microphone Built in Battery Water Leakage Hearing Detector|Consumer Electronics | Home Surveillance | Security Cameras

₹1329

₹2657

Get This

45% OFF

MERISHOPP 2Pcs Set Romantic I Love You Heart Key Pendant Keychain Couple Keyring|Consumer Electronics | Other Consumer Electronics

  • MERISHOPP 2Pcs Set Romantic I Love You Heart Key Pendant Keychain Couple Keyring|Consumer Electronics | Other Consumer Electronics

₹440

₹799

Get This

50% OFF

Club Bollywood® Electric Ultrasonic Cleaner Glasses Cleaning for Necklace US Adapter Green | Other Consumer Electronics| Other Consumer Electronics

  • Club Bollywood® Electric Ultrasonic Cleaner Glasses Cleaning for Necklace US Adapter Green | Other Consumer Electronics| Other Consumer Electronics

₹2981

₹5961

Get This

NSQF Level 5 Electronics Mechanic and Consumer Electronics Theory 1 and 2 Year (Old Edition)

  • NSQF Level 5 Electronics Mechanic and Consumer Electronics Theory 1 and 2 Year (Old Edition)

₹450

Get This

50% OFF

Durable Replacement Ear Cushions for Headphones Headset 100mm Soft Sponge Headphones Earpads Cover headphone holder|Consumer Electronics | Portable Audio & Headphones | Replacement Parts & Tools

  • Durable Replacement Ear Cushions for Headphones Headset 100mm Soft Sponge Headphones Earpads Cover headphone holder|Consumer Electronics | Portable Audio & Headphones | Replacement Parts & Tools

₹534

₹1069

Get This

“We don’t start from scratch,” said Kianni during the conversation. “The internet exists for a reason.” She described how they curate a database of high-performing videos from platforms like TikTok and Instagram, then break down their elements using AI.

Also Read | Bill Gates' daughter reveals what it’s like to bring men home: ‘…terrifying’

Gates elaborated on their method, “We’ll create a spreadsheet, these are the top videos, here’s why each one worked, and then we reverse engineer how to recreate that success.” From lighting and structure to pacing and tone, every detail is dissected.

Advertisement

A key part of this approach involves transcribing selected viral videos using ChatGPT. The tool is then prompted to analyse what makes the videos resonate, be it storytelling techniques, timing, visuals, or emotional appeal. Once these insights are in place, the team feeds ChatGPT information about Phia’s brand identity, asking it to draft scripts and content ideas that mirror successful formats while staying true to the company’s voice.

The strategy goes beyond intuition, offering a data-driven way to tap into social media trends. Gates believes it is a game-changer for entrepreneurs. “I use AI almost every single day, and it supercharges me,” she said. “We’re not just guessing what works, we are using tools to decode what already has.”

Advertisement
 
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsTechnologyNewsThis is how Bill Gates' daughter is creating viral videos with ChatGPT, reveals hacks
Read Next Story