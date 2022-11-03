This is how Gmail’s new feature helps in tracking online shopping deliveries

With the rise in digitisation, online shopping is a common practice these days. Usually, customers have to wait for the package to arrive and track it several times, after placing their online orders. Most of the time, order tracking details are available in users’ mail when they are out of the online shopping app. These details may easily get lost due to spam emails and the ones already existing.
To simplify the online shopping delivery tracking, Google is adding a new feature to its email service. The American browser has updated its blog post to announce that Gmail will get new features which will help users save time and stay on top of all their shipments.
According to Google's blog post, Gmail will be able to track orders and show delivery information directly in users’ inbox. Orders which have tracking numbers, will reflect details about the delivery even in the list view of the user's inbox. Moreover, users can check the current delivery status and a summary card over specific emails in the list view itself.
The technology giant is all set to start testing this new feature with most major US carriers and it is likely to expand the service to other markets. Gmail’s package tracking feature would offer crucial details like estimated arrival time and status.
The Gmail feature will also create labels like- ‘Arriving tomorrow’ or ‘Delivered today’ which will provide information at a glance.
In order to receive package tracking details on Gmail, users need to enable the feature in Gmail’s settings. The email app will automatically search for order statuses using the tracking numbers and it will show them in their inbox. Users can also disable this feature from the Settings whenever they want.
In the near future, Gmail will also show a delay label and bring the email containing the order details to the top of the inbox.
To recall, Gmail is the primary email service used by millions of people worldwide. Despite using it too often, not many are aware about Confidential mode on Gmail which allows users to protect sensitive information from unauthorized or accidental sharing. It prevents other users from forwarding, copying, printing, or downloading messages or attachments. With the confidential mode on Google Gmail, users can set a message expiration date, revoke message access at any time and require a verification code by text to open messages.