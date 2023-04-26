Earlier this month, Apple launched its first two retail stores in India, which was a much-awaited move. The stores, located in Mumbai and Delhi, are being managed by a team of highly educated and tech-savvy staff members who are dedicated to providing excellent customer service.

According to reports, these Apple Store employees in India are earning significantly higher salaries than their counterparts working in other tech brand retail stores. During the launch event, the Apple Store employees donned green t-shirts and joined Cook in welcoming customers with enthusiastic cheers and applause as they lined up outside the stores.

As per a report by the Economic Times, Apple is paying its employees managing the two retail stores in India approximately Rs. 1 lakh per month. This salary is believed to be up to four times higher than what other tech brands pay their retail store employees on a monthly basis.

To manage its first two stores in India, the Cupertino-based tech giant has onboarded approximately 170 people, and it is evident that Apple has conducted thorough due diligence before finalizing its team members to take up the responsibility of running the stores.

Apple has appointed highly qualified staff with educational backgrounds in IT, electrical engineering, robotics, and computer applications to work in its Indian retail stores. Additionally, the company has also hired linguistically skilled employees, some of whom have been relocated from other countries to be part of Apple's retail expansion in India.

According to Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Deputy Minister for Information Technology, Apple may double or even triple its investments in India in the near future, along with increasing exports.

During his visit to India, Apple's CEO also met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to discuss the company's plans for business growth and manufacturing within India. The meeting was focused on how Apple intends to expand its operations and production capabilities in India.