This is how much Google pays to protect CEO Sundar Pichai—It’ll shock you

Alphabet Inc., Google’s parent company, spent more than $8 million ( ₹68 crores approx.) on personal security for its Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai in 2024, according to the firm’s latest proxy filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), reportedIndia Today.

The annual report reveals that Alphabet allocated approximately $8.27 million (around ₹67.8 crore) to cover security expenses for Pichai, reflecting a 22 per cent rise from the previous year’s figure of $6.78 million ( ₹57.48 crore). The company stated that this sum includes costs associated with residential protection, security consultations, monitoring services, chauffeured transportation, and comprehensive travel-related safety arrangements.

Alphabet clarified that these measures are not considered a personal benefit for the CEO but are deemed essential due to the nature of his professional responsibilities.

Pichai, who has served at the helm of Google for over a decade, is not alone in receiving enhanced compensation. The filing reportedly highlights significant pay rises for other top executives within the company. Kent Walker, who serves as Google’s Chief Legal Officer, earned a total compensation of $30.2 million (approximately ₹256.2 crore), marking a rise from the $27.3 million (around ₹231.6 crore) he received in 2023.

Meanwhile, newly appointed Chief Financial Officer Anat Ashkenazi emerged as one of the highest earners, taking home approximately $50 million ( ₹424.24 crore) in total compensation. This included a substantial bonus component of nearly $10 million ( ₹84.84 crore).

Beyond the executive tier, the company’s broader workforce also witnessed a modest boost in earnings. The average total compensation for full-time Google employees reached $331,894 (approximately ₹2.81 crore) in 2024, marking a five per cent rise from the previous year's average of $315,531 ( ₹2.67 crore).