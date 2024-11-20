THIS is how much the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could cost, hints report
The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to launch with advanced features, including the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. While its production cost has increased by $110, Samsung may maintain competitive pricing, particularly in China and the US, aligning with Apple’s pricing strategy for the iPhone 16.
Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch its next flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, alongside the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ models. Market expectations are high as the Galaxy S25 Ultra is tipped to feature the cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, among other notable upgrades, as per several media reports.