Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch its next flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, alongside the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ models. Market expectations are high as the Galaxy S25 Ultra is tipped to feature the cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, among other notable upgrades, as per several media reports.

According to a recent leak from tipster Setsuna Digital on Weibo, the bill of materials (BoM) for the Galaxy S25 Ultra is at least $110 (approximately ₹9,300) higher than its predecessor. This increase could prompt Samsung to adjust the pricing of its flagship model in select global markets.

Interestingly, Samsung is unlikely to raise the price of the Galaxy S25 Ultra in China (via Gadgets 360). The current Galaxy S24 Ultra’s 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at CNY 9,699 (roughly ₹1,12,900), and the upcoming model is expected to retain the same base price in the Chinese market.

For the US market, the 12GB + 256GB variant of the Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumoured to launch at $1,299 (approximately ₹1,09,600). Meanwhile, the 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB variants could be priced at $1,419 (roughly ₹1,19,800) and $1,659 (roughly ₹1,40,000), respectively. These figures are largely aligned with the pricing of the Galaxy S24 Ultra in the US.

Reports suggest Samsung may keep pricing stable across its Galaxy S25 series as part of a competitive strategy, particularly given Apple’s decision not to increase prices for its upcoming iPhone 16 series.

In India, the Galaxy S24 Ultra starts at ₹1,29,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant, with the 512GB and 1TB options priced at ₹1,39,999 and ₹1,59,999, respectively. Samsung’s strategy for the Indian market remains to be seen, but the Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to attract significant attention with its advanced features and competitive positioning.

