Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Nov 19 2024 15:59:51
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 139.45 -1.31%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 783.40 1.47%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 366.10 -0.16%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,726.65 0.24%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 561.65 1.56%
Business News/ Technology / News/  THIS is how much the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could cost, hints report
BackBack

THIS is how much the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could cost, hints report

Livemint

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to launch with advanced features, including the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. While its production cost has increased by $110, Samsung may maintain competitive pricing, particularly in China and the US, aligning with Apple’s pricing strategy for the iPhone 16.

According to a recent leak from tipster Setsuna Digital on Weibo, the bill of materials (BoM) for the Galaxy S25 Ultra is at least $110 (approximately ₹9,300) higher than its predecessor. (Samsung)Premium
According to a recent leak from tipster Setsuna Digital on Weibo, the bill of materials (BoM) for the Galaxy S25 Ultra is at least $110 (approximately 9,300) higher than its predecessor. (Samsung)

Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch its next flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, alongside the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ models. Market expectations are high as the Galaxy S25 Ultra is tipped to feature the cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, among other notable upgrades, as per several media reports.

According to a recent leak from tipster Setsuna Digital on Weibo, the bill of materials (BoM) for the Galaxy S25 Ultra is at least $110 (approximately 9,300) higher than its predecessor. This increase could prompt Samsung to adjust the pricing of its flagship model in select global markets.

Interestingly, Samsung is unlikely to raise the price of the Galaxy S25 Ultra in China (via Gadgets 360). The current Galaxy S24 Ultra’s 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at CNY 9,699 (roughly 1,12,900), and the upcoming model is expected to retain the same base price in the Chinese market.

For the US market, the 12GB + 256GB variant of the Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumoured to launch at $1,299 (approximately 1,09,600). Meanwhile, the 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB variants could be priced at $1,419 (roughly 1,19,800) and $1,659 (roughly 1,40,000), respectively. These figures are largely aligned with the pricing of the Galaxy S24 Ultra in the US.

Reports suggest Samsung may keep pricing stable across its Galaxy S25 series as part of a competitive strategy, particularly given Apple’s decision not to increase prices for its upcoming iPhone 16 series.

In India, the Galaxy S24 Ultra starts at 1,29,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant, with the 512GB and 1TB options priced at 1,39,999 and 1,59,999, respectively. Samsung’s strategy for the Indian market remains to be seen, but the Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to attract significant attention with its advanced features and competitive positioning.

 

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 20 Nov 2024, 06:51 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue