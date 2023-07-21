This is how much top Google executives earn annually, leaks suggests

This is how much top Google executives earn annually, leaks suggests1 min read 21 Jul 2023, 09:56 AM IST
Google employees earned an average total compensation of $279,802 in 2022, making them top earners in the tech industry. Software engineers had the highest base salary of approximately ₹6 crore. Google is also planning to develop a new AI tool to assist journalists in writing news articles.
Google employees were reported to have earned an average total compensation of $279,802 (approximately ₹2.3 crore) in 2022, according to a leaked internal spreadsheet. This places them among the top earners in the tech industry within the United States.
