This is how Samsung wants to convert iPhones into its Galaxy Z Fold devices...1 min read 23 Aug 2023, 11:10 AM IST
Samsung targets Apple users with an update to its Try Galaxy app, allowing iPhone users to simulate using a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold by placing two iPhones side by side. The app provides a simulation of Samsung's One UI Android software and offers brief demonstrations of split-screen mode.
