This is how Samsung wants to convert iPhones into its Galaxy Z Fold devices...

Samsung is targeting Apple users with a unique update to its Try Galaxy app, enabling iPhone users to simulate the experience of using a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold by placing two iPhones side by side, as per a report. While it is a marketing move, it underscores Samsung's focus on foldable devices in competition with Apple.

According to a report by CNET, the recent update for the Try Galaxy app, developed by the South Korean tech giant, enables users to replicate the usage experience of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold by placing two iPhones next to each other. It is accessible on Android phones as well. However, Samsung has now extended the compatibility of the Try Galaxy app to include iPhones.

Reportedly, Samsung provides a QR code in their press release for iPhone users to scan when using the app. This QR code enables the addition of a shortcut to Samsung's Try Galaxy app on the iPhone's home screen. Upon launching this shortcut, a simulation of Samsung's One UI Android software is displayed. For users with two iPhones available, it is possible to utilize them together to mimic the appearance of the software as it would appear on Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold.

The report further adds that there are several brief demonstrations that are accessible to experiment with in this mode. These include an air hockey game and an animated ocean scene featuring a whale and other aquatic creatures gliding across the screens. While these demos may not perfectly emulate the real experience of using the Galaxy Z Fold, Samsung's intention is evident: to showcase the potential appearance of apps when spanning two displays, says the report.

As per the report, the demonstration from the Korean giant illustrates how apps function in split-screen mode, offering valuable insights for individuals contemplating a transition to a foldable device.

Within this demo, users are guided to launch the messages app on one iPhone and the photo gallery app on the other. Subsequently, a prompt directs users to drag and drop photos from one iPhone into the messages app displayed on its paired device. This simulation offers a reasonably authentic depiction of the experience of utilizing Samsung's multitasking capabilities, further adds the report.