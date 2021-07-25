OPEN APP
We're just past the middle of the year and two major e-commerce platforms in India - Flipkart and Amazon - have ready with their annual sales. Both e-tailers are offering discounts on various categories, including smartphones, electronics, fashion, home decor and more.

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale has started from Sunday and will continue till July 29. Buyers can avail various deals and will even get new launches during the sale. ICICI credit and debit card owners can avail additional 10 per cent discount.

Meanwhile, Amazon will open its Prime Day sale from July 26, which will run till July 27. This sale will be open only to Prime customers, who can get discounts on smartphones, laptops, electronics and other categories. There also are bank offers for HDFC Bank cardholders.

For Apple fans, Flipkart is offering almost 12,000 off on iPhone 12, the flagship smartphone from the Cupertino tech giant this year. The 64GB variant of iPhone 12 is available at 67,999, instead of the official price of 79,900. This amounts to a discount of 11,901. The biggest discount iPhone 12 has seen before this was worth 9,000. Meanwhile, the 128GB version of iPhone 12 is available at 72,999, instead of the official price of 84,900.

The iPhone 12 comes with the A14 Bionic chip with next-generation Neural Engine processor. It runs iOS 14 out of the box. The phone has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a ceramic coating to protect against falls and scratches.

iPhone 12 features a dual camera setup at the back with two 12MP sensors and a 12MP selfie camera at the front. The camera setup allows 4K High Dynamic Range (HDR) with Dolby Vision. The night mode helps in capturing stunning photos in low light conditions.

The Apple flagship comes with 5G capabilities, Bluetooth v5.0, WiFi 6 (802.11ax) with 2x2 MIMO and NFC.

