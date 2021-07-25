This is the biggest discount on Apple iPhone 12 yet. Here's how to get it

For Apple fans, Flipkart is offering almost 12,000 off on iPhone 12, the flagship smartphone from the Cupertino tech giant this year. The 64GB variant of iPhone 12 is available at ₹67,999, instead of the official price of ₹79,900. This amounts to a discount of ₹11,901. The biggest discount iPhone 12 has seen before this was worth ₹9,000. Meanwhile, the 128GB version of iPhone 12 is available at ₹72,999, instead of the official price of ₹84,900.

