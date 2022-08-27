This is what Jeff Bezos’s first job listing for Amazon read

“You must have experience designing and building large and complex (yet maintainable) systems, and you should be able to do so in about one-third the time that most competent people think possible,” Jeff Bezos wrote in the post.
Jeff Bezos’s first job listing post for Amazon has gone viral on the internet. Dated August 22, 1994, the title of the job posting said “Well-capitalized Seattle start-up seeks Unix developers". A screenshot of the job posting was shared on microblogging site Twitter by journalist and TV personality Jon Erlichman.
The listing calls in applications for Unix developers. “You must have experience designing and building large and complex (yet maintainable) systems, and you should be able to do so in about one-third the time that most competent people think possible," Bezos wrote in the post. “You should have a BS, MS, or PhD in Computer Science or the equivalent," if adds.
What catches attention in the job listing is how it ends by emphasizing equal opportunities for everyone. “We are an equal opportunity employer," Amazon's job post states.
Here’s the complete text of the job listing post
“Well-capitalized start-up seeks extremely talented C/C++/Unix developers to help pioneer commerce on the Internet. You must have experience designing and building large and complex (yet maintainable) systems, and you should be able to do so in about one-third the time that most competent people think possible. You should have a BS, MS, or PhD in Computer Science or the equivalent. Top-notch communication skills are essential. Familiarity with web servers and HTML would be helpful but is not necessary.
Expect talented, motivated, intense, and interesting co-workers. Must be willing to relocate to the Seattle area (we will help cover moving costs).
Your compensation will include meaningful equity ownership.
mail: be... netcom.com fax: 206/828-0951 US mail: Cadabra, Inc. 10704 N.E. 28th St. Bellevue, WA 98004
We are an equal opportunity employer.
"It's easier to invent the future than to predict it." -- Alan Kay"
For the unversed, Amazon was founded in 1994 in the garage of Bezos' rented home in Bellevue, Washington. Bezos' parents then invested around $250,000 in the start-up. Today, it is one of the five most valuable companies globally with a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion.
