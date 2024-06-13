This is when GTA 6 Trailer 2 could arrive: Expected date, characters, locations and more
Anticipation for GTA 6 is high, with rumors of a second trailer dropping between May-August 2024. Speculations point to a third trailer in December 2024 and gameplay preview by February 2025.
The buzz around the highly anticipated release of Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) is reaching fever pitch, with social media platforms ablaze with speculation about the game's next trailer. Notably, user 'EchoeWeb' on the 'X' platform suggests that the second trailer could drop between May and August 2024. This prediction is based on insights from SynthPotato and GTAVI_Countdown, who have analyzed Rockstar Games' historical marketing trends and comments from Take-Two Interactive's CFO Lainie Goldstein regarding the company's fiscal outlook for 2025.