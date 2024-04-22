THIS is when Samsung Galaxy S24 FE could debut: What all to expect
Samsung is reportedly planning the much-anticipated launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, the Fan Edition variant of its flagship smartphone. While initial speculations hinted at a potential summer release, fresh information suggests that consumers may have to wait a bit longer, with the device expected to hit the market later in 2024.