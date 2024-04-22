Samsung reportedly plans the release of the Galaxy S24 FE, likely later in 2024, following the debut of the S24 series. Likely to be codenamed R12, details are scarce, hinting at a delay.

Samsung is reportedly planning the much-anticipated launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, the Fan Edition variant of its flagship smartphone. While initial speculations hinted at a potential summer release, fresh information suggests that consumers may have to wait a bit longer, with the device expected to hit the market later in 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Excitement surrounding the upcoming launch of the Galaxy S24 FE has been fueled by leaks and rumors, with speculation mounting about its features and specifications. Codenamed R12, details about this device remain scarce, leaving enthusiasts eager for more information. Following the naming pattern of previous FE models, including the S20 FE (R8) and the S21 FE (R9), it is possible that R12 refers to the Galaxy S24 FE, according to HT Tech. Interestingly, R10 was designated for the Galaxy S22 FE, but that model was never released.

Despite the anticipation, there is a notable lack of concrete information about the S24 FE at this stage, marking a departure from the extensive leaks surrounding its predecessor, the Samsung S23 FE, around the same time last year. This scarcity of information could potentially indicate a delay in the S24 FE's launch. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, unveiled in October last year, boasts impressive specifications, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC in the US and a Samsung Exynos 2200 SoC elsewhere. It features 8GB of RAM and options for 128GB or 256GB of storage. The device sports a vibrant 6.4-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, offering users an immersive viewing experience.

Running on One UI 5.1-based Android 13 (upgradeable to Android 14), the S23 FE also features an in-screen fingerprint sensor for enhanced security. With a 4,500mAh battery supporting 25W wired and 15W wireless charging, users can enjoy extended usage without worrying about running out of power.

