Apple fans might have to reportedly wait to enjoy the OLED screens in MacBook Pro. The California based tech giant features Liquid Retina XDR screens which offer colour accuracy and mini-LED technology. However, a new report suggests that there might be some delays for Apple introducing OLED screens in MacBook Pro.

According to a report by MacRumors, Ross Young, a notable tipster and Apple analyst, has recently mentioned in Bloomberg Intelligence webinar that Apple is not ready to bring MacBook Pro models with OLED displays until 2026. Previously, a report surfaced online which indicated that Apple could bring its first MacBook with an OLED display by next year.

Reportedly, Young indicates that Apple's supply chain partners have not finished building the manufacturing lines to develop 'laptop-sized OLED panels.'

He adds that it could take some more years and that the launch of Apple’s first MacBook Pro with an OLED display might be scheduled in 2027.

Previously, it was reported that Apple is also planning a major overhaul for its iPad Pro lineup in 2024, with the introduction of the M3 Apple Silicon chipset and OLED displays, as per Mark Gurman.

These new models are likely to come in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes, potentially replacing the current 12.9-inch version. Apple may also enhance the Magic Keyboard accessory. However, this information remains unofficial until confirmed by Apple.

Moreover, the California based tech giant is aiming to regain its foothold in the tablet market through the forthcoming iPad Pro. While the iPad Pro has seen minor enhancements in processing power, display quality, and camera capabilities since 2018, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests a substantial transformation might be on the horizon. Gurman's Power On newsletter highlights Apple's intentions to provide the iPad Pro with a significant update, potentially one of the most substantial in over ten years.

