THIS is why France banned sales of Apple's iPhone 12; tech giant plans next move 15 Sep 2023
Apple to update iPhone 12 in France to address concerns over excessive electromagnetic radiation emissions. France had temporarily halted sales of the device.
Apple has agreed to update the iPhone 12 in France in response to concerns raised by regulators about excessive electromagnetic radiation emissions. France had temporarily halted sales of the device due to it emitting more electromagnetic waves than allowed, reported AFP.