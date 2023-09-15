Apple has agreed to update the iPhone 12 in France in response to concerns raised by regulators about excessive electromagnetic radiation emissions. France had temporarily halted sales of the device due to it emitting more electromagnetic waves than allowed, reported AFP.

"Apple has assured me that it will implement an update for the iPhone 12 in the next few days," stated Jean-Noel Barrot, digital minister, France, in a statement to AFP.

As per the report, both Apple and Minister Jean-Noel Barrot emphasized that there was no risk to public health from the emitted radiation.

"This is related to a specific testing protocol used by French regulators and not a safety concern," Apple stated in a statement, mentioning that the device complied with rules on emissions all around the world.

"We will issue a software update for users in France to accommodate the protocol used by French regulators," added the California based tech giant.

Barrot granted the global company a two-week timeframe on Tuesday to release an update for its phone, which was approaching the end of its tenure as a flagship Apple product. He stated that the ANFR, the testing agency in charge, would promptly evaluate the update, and he would subsequently determine whether to lift the sales ban.

The report further added that the World Health Organization has stated that numerous studies in the field have found "no established adverse health effects attributed to mobile phone use."

(Witn inputs from AFP)