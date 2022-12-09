This is why iPhone 15 might not get USB Type-C charger: All details inside

The European Union has set a deadline for the inclusion of USB Type C port on all smartphones. This means that Apple would have to let go of its own Lightning cable. According to the latest directives from the EU, all the smartphones including iPhones sold in its member states should come with a common USB Type C charger from December 28 of 2024.
To recall, earlier in June this year, EU lawmakers agreed to legislation which will require tablets, smartphones and cameras sold in the EU to come with a common USB Type C port. This latest directive suggests that iPhone models, iPhone 16 series which are expected to launch in 2023 would feature a USB Type C port. It is unlikely that iPhone 15 might switch to USB Type C charging.
Greg Joswiak, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing at Apple said at The Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live conference that the Cupertino based company will obviously have to comply with the rule. He added, “We have no choice."
Meanwhile, India also intends to have a common charger for all smart devices. The Union government of India had initially set up an inter-ministerial task force to allow discussions over this issue and it is agreed to mandate USB-C on all smart devices.
Rohit Kumar Singh, Consumer Affairs Secretary had said, “India will shift to a USB type C charging port for all smart devices after stakeholders reached a consensus at a meeting of an inter-ministerial task force setup by the Union government."
“During the meeting, a broad consensus emerged among stakeholders on adoption of USB Type-C as a charging port for electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets and laptops etc. Further, it was deliberated that a different charging port may be adopted for feature phones," added Singh.
Notably, the government plans to keep two common chargers instead of a single one. One of the ports will get a compatible charger with common smart devices and another will be for the low-cost feature phones. This will be done to reduce the generation of e-waste in India and help the consumers to simplify things for them.