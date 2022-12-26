This new app wants to pay you to share your data for advertising

Caden said it will initially sell only anonymized and aggregated data that doesn’t tie back to individuals. As it starts to let brands do more personal promotions for users, it said it will let users see which brands and partners it’s working with, and will let users control which brands can access their information. For instance, a consumer would be able to see that they’re represented as someone who streamed a horror film in the past 30 days. They’d also be able to limit or restrict advertisers by a category or by name.