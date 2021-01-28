This new car can compete with Sony Playstation 5, Xbox Series X in gaming

The world of cars and gaming only overlap in the case of high-definition racing games but now there’s more to the relationship between them. The next generation of consoles, Sony’s Playstation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X bring demanding AAA gaming titles along with their launch. The computing power of these next-gen consoles helps them to run some intense titles like Cyberpunk 2077 . However, it seems some cars have a similar, if not better, computing prowess.

The bold claim comes from the richest man on the planet himself. Elon Musk the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX recently announced that the newly launched version of Model S is capable of running the demanding game title 1Cyberpunk 2077. The business tycoon, through a tweet, claimed that the big screen on the new and updated Tesla Model S can run the game.

It can play Cyberpunk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2021

The Tesla Model S got its first major update since its launch in the year 2012. Clearly, the update also brings better computing power to the car. Considering that the computer on the Model S does not only have to keep the wheels spinning but also manouvre through traffic on its own, running games shouldn’t be a task for the vehicle. Tesla Arcade is also built into the new car that is expected to be able to other major gaming titles.

The Model S gets a 17-inch portrait display with a resolution of 2200x1300 which is placed at the centre of the dashboard of the car. The electric vehicle also gets a second display under the centre facing towards the passengers.

Elon Musk claims that the new Model S can reach from zero to 60 mph (97 km/hr) in under 2 seconds. This also makes it the first production car to reach such an acceleration threshold.

