This new Google Maps update will give you a better direction sense

Google Maps Live View was first launched last year. The Live View feature implements augmented reality to help show directions to Google Maps users in real time. The feature now gets an upgrade that will help the user orient themselves in an easier way.

As of now, the user can use augmented reality (AR) and see arrows, directions, and distance markers placed right on top of live imagery on the mobile screen, through the primary camera.

Now, when the user selects or searches for a place on Google Maps, they can tap on the Live View button to visualize their destination in the real world.

Google claims that users will soon be able to see nearby landmarks so they can quickly and easily orient themselves and in the process have a better understanding of their surroundings. Live View will show how far away certain landmarks are from the user and what direction they need to take to get there. These landmarks can include iconic places, like the Empire State Building in New York and the Pantheon in Rome, and easily recognizable places, like local parks and tourist attractions.

Get Live View in more places

Live View can be accessed from the transit tab in Google Maps. While using transit directions, when the user comes across a portion that needs to be crossed on foot, Live View can be used to ease out navigation. This is particularly useful while exiting a transit station

The company launched the Live View in Location Sharing for Pixel users last month and wikk soon expand this to all Android and iOS users around the globe.

The users will start seeing Live View in the transit tab and Location Sharing on Android and iOS in the coming weeks, along with a more accurate pin. Landmarks start rolling out soon on Android and iOS in nearly 25 cities around the world which includes Amsterdam, Bangkok, Barcelona, Berlin, Budapest, Dubai, Florence, Istanbul, Kuala Lumpur, Kyoto, London, Los Angeles, Madrid, Milan, Munich, New York, Osaka, Paris, Prague, Rome, San Francisco, Sydney, Tokyo, Vienna. The company has claimed that support will be added for more cities as well.

