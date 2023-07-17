This sealed original Apple iPhone gets sold for whopping ₹1.3 crore: Details inside1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 10:51 AM IST
Rare, factory-sealed original iPhone sells for record-breaking $158,000 at auction. The 4GB model, produced for only a few months, was in exceptional condition.
Over the past year, there has been a noticeable increase in the number of sealed original iPhones appearing at auctions. However, the initial hype surrounding these auctions seems to have diminished in recent months, following a peak in February when a record-breaking sale reached $63,000. Since then, both demand and prices for these devices have experienced a decline.
