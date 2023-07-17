Over the past year, there has been a noticeable increase in the number of sealed original iPhones appearing at auctions. However, the initial hype surrounding these auctions seems to have diminished in recent months, following a peak in February when a record-breaking sale reached $63,000. Since then, both demand and prices for these devices have experienced a decline.

But recently, a factory sealed original 2007 Apple iPhone was put up for auction. Surpassing all records, the device sold for a whopping $158,000 (approx. ₹1,29,80,000).

Auctioned by LCG Auction, it was a very rare model. The sold iPhone was the 4GB version of 2007 Apple iPhone that was only produced for a couple of months. The device was put up for auction in June. Bidding started at $10,000 on June 30 and reached a peak of $42,000 soon. The auction eventually became intense with bidding jumping from $67,000 to the final price of $158,644.

Now, the original iPhone 4GB model was priced at $499. This means that the sealed model sold for the price which is roughly 318x costlier than the launch price.

Here’s how LCG Auction described the 4GB sealed original iPhone:

“Our offering is an exceedingly rare, factory sealed, first-release 4GB model in exceptional condition. Virtually flawless along the surface and edges, the factory seal is clean with correct seam details and tightness. Labels on the reverse are correctly pristine beneath the seal. Outstanding color and gloss. Brand new, never activated. The phone’s provenance is pristine as the consignor was part of the original engineering team at Apple when the iPhone first launched. Collectors and investors would be hard pressed to find a superior example. Relevance and rarity comprise a winning formula for this red-hot collectible. Model A1203, Order MA501LL/A 4GB).