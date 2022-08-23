Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Technology / News /  Apple plans to make iPhone 14 in India: Report

Apple plans to make iPhone 14 in India: Report

Apple has been working with suppliers to ramp up production in India.
1 min read . 11:23 AM ISTReuters

  • Apple has been working with suppliers to ramp up iPhone manufacturing in India

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Apple Inc plans to start manufacturing iPhone 14 in India about two months after the product's initial release out of China, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

Apple Inc plans to start manufacturing iPhone 14 in India about two months after the product's initial release out of China, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

The company has been working with suppliers to ramp up production in India and shorten the lag in manufacturing new iPhones from the typical six to nine months for previous launches, the report said citing people familiar with the matter.

The company has been working with suppliers to ramp up production in India and shorten the lag in manufacturing new iPhones from the typical six to nine months for previous launches, the report said citing people familiar with the matter.

Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.