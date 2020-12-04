Netflix is set to offer all its content for Indian users for free this weekend under its 'StreamFest' initiative. This means that all non-subscribers of Netflix who want to binge-watch on the streaming platform can do so on 5 and 6 December, 2020 without providing any card details.

The move is aimed at bringing new users to the platform that competes against players like Amazon Prime Video, Disney Hotstar and Zee5 in the burgeoning OTT (over the top) market in India.

"At Netflix, we want to bring the most amazing stories from across the world to all fans of entertainment in India. It's why we're hosting StreamFest: an entire weekend (December 5 12.01am-December 6 11.59pm) — of free Netflix," Netflix India Vice President (Content) Monika Shergill said in a blogpost.

She added that non-users of Netflix can sign up with their name, email or phone number, and password — and start streaming without any payment.

During this one-time fest, everyone in India, irrespective of having a subscription o, will be able to get free access to all Netflix originals, films, popular series, award-winning documentaries, practically everything that is available on one of the most popular streaming apps in India.

Here's how this works:

Users need to open Netflix on either the app or on Desktop version. When the StremFest begins, you can simply sign up with your email ID and a password you create, or even your phone number. And viola! You will get access to all the content and can start streaming right away.

There are certain riders that follow, though. Anyone who signs in through StreamFest, will get access to only one stream in the standard definition in order to make sure no two persons are using the same log in details.

"...and to make sure everyone who comes in gets the best experience, we will have to limit the number of StreamFest viewers," Netflix added in a statement.

"So, during StreamFest, if you see a message saying "StreamFest is at capacity", don't worry. We'll let you know as soon as you can start streaming," it noted.

Users logging onto StreamFest will be able to access every feature that members currently use like creating Profiles (including Kids' Profiles), set Parental Controls, browse Netflix in Hindi, add series or films to 'My List', watch with subtitles or dubs, use Smart Downloads on mobile, and see the Top 10 list, Shergill explained.

She added that this has been done "because we want fans keen to try Netflix to experience it exactly the way our members do".

Netflix has 195.15 million paid subscribers worldwide as of the third quarter of 2020. The company does not share country-specific user numbers.

Currently, Netflix offers monthly subscription plans across three price slabs of ₹499, ₹649 and ₹799, respectively, apart from the ₹199 mobile-only pack. Its competitors like Amazon Prime Videos, Hotstar and ZEE5 offer their services at cheaper subscription rates, ranging between ₹99-299 a month and ₹999 annually.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via