European company Thomson launched a new range of smart TVs in India. The OATH Pro will be available in 43 inches, 55 inches and 65 inches, with prices starting from ₹24,999, ₹32,999 ₹52,999. The series will be available from today, exclusively on Flipkart. The company has also recently announced its entry into the home appliances segment in the Indian market with washing machines.

The new TVs come with features like MEMC (motion estimation, motion compensation), Dolby digital plus, Dolby Vision, HDR10, Bluetooth 5.0, with shortcut key of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and Play Store.

The Android series of Thomson TVs are claimed to be designed in Paris and ‘Made in India’. The new OATH Pro TVs use Android 9.0 as the operating system and comes with a display resolution of 3840X2160 plus inbuilt speakers along with HDR technology. For connectivity, the TV comes with Wi-Fi and also provides multiple screen-casting options

Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL, Exclusive Brand Licensee of Thomson TVs in India exclaims, “We are proud that all our premium android TVs are made in India. In a short span of 2 years we are delighted to have captured 5% of the smart TV market space, with our entry into the premium TV segment now. For almost a decade 4 brands had 80% market share, the foremost reason was premium technology products. This TV has world best features with the Android ecosystem and at a super affordable price. There will be a definite shift in market share of the premium segment, in next 3 years we plan to achieve 15% in this segment. Thomson TV has taken a strategic decision to launch more premium technology TVs in future."

