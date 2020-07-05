Thomson’s 43-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch smart TVs to go on sale today: Details here

Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL, Exclusive Brand Licensee of Thomson TVs in India exclaims, “We are proud that all our premium android TVs are made in India. In a short span of 2 years we are delighted to have captured 5% of the smart TV market space, with our entry into the premium TV segment now. For almost a decade 4 brands had 80% market share, the foremost reason was premium technology products. This TV has world best features with the Android ecosystem and at a super affordable price. There will be a definite shift in market share of the premium segment, in next 3 years we plan to achieve 15% in this segment. Thomson TV has taken a strategic decision to launch more premium technology TVs in future."