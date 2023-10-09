comScore
Threads could soon bring X like Trending Topics feature. Here's how it will work

 Aman Gupta

Meta's Twitter/X rival app Threads could soon announce the Trending Topics feature after it was spotted via a leaked screenshot by a company's employee.

The Threads logo on a smartphone arranged in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Meta Platforms Inc.'s answer to Twitter Inc. has rocketed to 100 million users in less than a week, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg announced on Monday. Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

Meta's latest social media app, Threads, is likely to get support for the Trending Topics feature soon, with the new feature spotted in a screenshot accidentally posted by a Meta employee. Since the launch of Threads in July this year, users have been requesting a Trending Topics feature to help them find the most discussed topic on Meta's Twitter/X rival.

However, shortly after the launch of Threads, Instagram boss Adam Mosseri in an interaction with The Verge had said that the goal of Threads was not to replace Twitter, but to create a 'public square for communities on Instagram'.

Mosseri had also said:“Politics and hard news are important, I don't want to imply otherwise. But my take is, from a platform's perspective, any incremental engagement or revenue they might drive is not at all worth the scrutiny, negativity (let's be honest), or integrity risks that come along with them."

Mosseri's comments had led many users to conclude that Threads might never bring the trending topics feature, which has been widely used as a source of breaking news, politics and outrage on Twitter.

Threads Trending Topic feature:

The new trending topics feature was first spotted by app developer William Max through a screenshot taken by an unnamed Meta employee who accidentally posted it on Threads. The new feature ranks topics in a numerical order below the search bar, while also showing the number of posts on each topic.

Notably, Threads had only unveiled the keyword search feature in an update last month. However, while announcing the update via his Threads profile, Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg had hinted at the Trending Topics feature. He wrote, “Get excited -- search is coming to Thread…Rolling out to most English and Spanish speaking countries today. More to come soon."

 

Updated: 09 Oct 2023, 08:23 AM IST
