TikTok has strongly criticised the Australian government for exempting YouTube from a sweeping social media crackdown that will see under-16s banned from most platforms, reported Bloomberg.

Reportedly, the Chinese-owned video-sharing app condemned the move as "illogical, anti-competitive and short-sighted."

In its submission to the Department of Communications, TikTok lashed out at what it described as a "sweetheart deal" for YouTube, arguing that the Google-owned platform does not merit its classification as a health and education service. The new law, which was passed in November and is set to take effect by the end of 2025, places the onus on social media firms to enforce the under-16s ban, with penalties of up to A$50 million for non-compliance.

The exemption of YouTube has sparked backlash not just from TikTok, but also from Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, and Snap Inc., which owns Snapchat. Meta’s submission stated that the special treatment afforded to YouTube “makes a mockery of the government’s stated intention to protect young people.” However, TikTok’s response has been the most outspoken, reflecting its frustration that the regulation could set a precedent for other countries.

Government figures show that YouTube is the most popular platform among Australian children. A study by the eSafety Commissioner found that in 2024, around 80 per cent of children aged between eight and 12 used at least one social media platform, with YouTube being the most dominant. Among this age group, 68 per cent watched YouTube, compared to 31 per cent using TikTok and 19 per cent on Snapchat. Among 13 to 15-year-olds, YouTube’s presence was even greater, with 73 per cent reporting usage.

TikTok argued that YouTube’s short-form content is “virtually indistinguishable” from its own and compared the exemption to banning soft drinks for minors but making Coca-Cola an exception. The crackdown is expected to significantly impact social media platforms by cutting off a key demographic—young users who are highly sought after by advertisers and tech companies looking to secure long-term engagement.

With YouTube left untouched, TikTok, Meta and Snap now appear to share a common goal: ensuring they do not face the regulatory burden alone. Despite closed-door discussions with government officials, tech firms seem to have made little headway in altering the law’s implementation.