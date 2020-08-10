After the Indian government banned many popular Chinese apps in the country, a lot of Indian brands have taken up the void left behind these apps. One such app called Trell also raised to prominence. The company claims they have witnessed a huge surge in total screen time on the app.

According to a statement by the company, the app has registered 800% of screen time after the ban was put in place. Trell claims to be a lifestyle blogging platform that allows users to create 3-5-minute content videos in their native languages.

The app also claims to have a huge spike in user base with 5 million new content creators from Tier 1 & Tier-2 cities. The platform has reportedly grown 10X since the ban, with a total user base of 45 million+.

Trell is a platform for users to share their experiences, recommendations, and reviews across various categories including health and fitness, beauty and skincare, travel, movie reviews, cooking, home-décor and much more.

The app claims that North and North Eastern cities share a common interest in Personal Care, Fashion, and Food. Whereas users in the southern hemisphere share their passion for Recipes, Gadgets, and Yoga (Health & Fitness).

Commenting on the achievement, Pulkit Agrawal, Co-Founder, Trell said, “We are witnessing an extraordinary growth on the app after the Chinese app ban, users have successfully adopted Indian apps like Trell which increased the screen time to 800%. But we do take care of our users' health and well-being and highly recommend to set their time limit and maintain their physical and mental well-being".

Trell has recently launched its platform in three new languages; Marathi, Kannada, and Bengali making the total count to 8 languages (Including, Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam) so far.

