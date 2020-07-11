TikTok alternative Dubshoot reaches 1 million downloads

After the ban on Chinese apps in India there are plenty new alternatives that have popped up on application stores. One such app called Dubshoot was launched before the ban but now has almost a million downloads on the Google Play Store.

Dubshoot is a video-sharing platform which allows its users to make videos in their regional languages. According to a press release from the company, more than fifteen thousand new videos are being uploaded on this platform daily.

P Venkateswara Rao, CEO and Co-Founder of mTouch Labs said that many people have shifted their interests from Chinese to Indian apps. There is a massive rise in the number of downloads of this application in June. The download rate is increasing at a rapid pace. He explained multiple features of this platform. It is like other social media platforms, where a user can share videos with friends and family.

The platform supports multiple Indian languages and the company claims that the content is completely safe and protected. One feature on Dubshoot called Duet allows users to record with other's video side by side. One can either add their favourite song clip or choose any video from the app's library. The company also allows the user to share posts directly on Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube.

The app was present before the government’s ban but it has surged in popularity since the move was taken to safeguard user privacy from suspicious Chinese apps. Other popular Indian brands like Chingari and Trell have also tried to fill the void left behind by TikTok. Recently, Facebook’s Instagram also revealed their own TikTok alternative within their native app. This new feature is called Reels and it allows users to mix audio and video to create unique content.

