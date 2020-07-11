TikTok alternative Dubshoot reaches 1 million downloads

The app was present before the government’s ban but it has surged in popularity since the move was taken to safeguard user privacy from suspicious Chinese apps. Other popular Indian brands like Chingari and Trell have also tried to fill the void left behind by TikTok. Recently, Facebook’s Instagram also revealed their own TikTok alternative within their native app. This new feature is called Reels and it allows users to mix audio and video to create unique content.