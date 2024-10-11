TikTok plans to lay off hundreds globally, including many in Malaysia, to improve AI-driven content moderation. The company confirmed fewer than 500 layoffs in Malaysia, primarily affecting content moderation teams, who were notified via email last Wednesday.

TikTok is set to lay off hundreds of employees worldwide, including a significant number in Malaysia, as part of its broader plan to enhance its content moderation operations through artificial intelligence (AI).

The social media giant, owned by China’s ByteDance, confirmed the layoffs on Friday, following earlier reports that more than 700 jobs had been cut in Malaysia. However, TikTok clarified that fewer than 500 employees in the country were affected. Most of the redundancies stem from the company’s content moderation teams, which were informed of their termination via email late last Wednesday.

As per the report, these layoffs are part of a global restructuring aimed at strengthening TikTok's moderation model. The move reflects the company's focus on improving the efficiency of its content review processes, which combine AI tools with human moderators to monitor user-generated content.

The report mentions an employee from TikTok, who said, “We are making these changes as part of our ongoing efforts to further strengthen our global operating model for content moderation." The company outlined its commitment to investing $2 billion globally in trust and safety initiatives this year, with the goal of enhancing the effectiveness of its automated technologies. Currently, around 80% of content that violates community guidelines is removed through AI systems, according to the company.

Reportedly, the cuts come at a time when TikTok is facing increased scrutiny in several markets, including Malaysia, where the government has imposed stricter regulations on social media platforms. Earlier this year, Malaysia saw a surge in harmful online content, prompting authorities to request platforms like TikTok to bolster their monitoring and enforcement measures. The Malaysian government has also mandated that all social media operators apply for an operating licence by January 2025 as part of a broader effort to combat cyber offences.

Despite its rapid growth and global popularity, ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, is now reassessing some of its regional operations. This includes the possibility of further retrenchments next month as the company looks to consolidate its global workforce. ByteDance, which operates in over 200 cities worldwide, currently employs more than 110,000 people.