In a shocking turn of events, the popular digital card game Marvel Snap has been caught up in the United States’ ban on ByteDance-owned apps, including TikTok, as per a report from Forbes. While the spotlight remains firmly on TikTok’s shutdown, the ripple effect has extended to ByteDance’s other applications, including the video editing app CapCut and now, unexpectedly, Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap, developed by California-based studio Second Dinner, has long been a favourite among gamers. However, the publication reported that its association with ByteDance has drawn it into this controversy.

The Chinese tech giant had previously divested from its gaming subsidiary, Nuverse, in 2023 during a business restructure. Despite this, ByteDance remains entangled with the game, technically acting as its publisher.

Reportedly, players attempting to log in to Marvel Snap were greeted with an unsettling message reminiscent of TikTok’s notification, which states, “Sorry MARVEL SNAP isn’t available right now. A law banning MARVEL SNAP has been enacted in the US. Unfortunately, that means you can’t use MARVEL SNAP for now. Rest assured, we’re working to restore our service in the US.”

Unlike TikTok’s message, there is no direct mention of President Donald Trump, who ByteDance reportedly hopes will negotiate a resolution to the app bans once he takes office, added the report. This fuels speculation that should TikTok return, Marvel Snap and other affected apps, including CapCut and various Nuverse titles, might follow suit.

The situation has left Marvel Snap players perplexed, with many unaware of ByteDance’s ongoing ties to the game, the report highlighted. Questions are also being raised about the financial implications, as players who invested significant amounts of money into the game are now left without access.

As per the report, the wider impact of the ByteDance ban on gaming remains uncertain. Other titles, such as Warhammer 40,000: Lost Crusade, have already ceased operations. For now, Marvel Snap stands as one of the highest-profile casualties of the controversial ByteDance crackdown.