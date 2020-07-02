TikTok confirms no plans to pursue legal action against ban

A third lawyer, who represents multiple apps in the banned list, said that since the companies do not have any intimation of what issues the government has found right now, they are considering sharing data flow diagrams, which tell the government who the benefactors for data they collect are. They may even submit to audits by companies empaneled by Cert-In. “The burden of proof has been passed onto the companies. They have to prove that they haven’t done anything wrong, as opposed to the usual, where the government has to prove that there has been wrongdoing," the lawyer said.