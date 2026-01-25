TikTok down in the United States? Hundreds of users flag glitch - Current status here

TikTok, the popular short-video sharing platform, experienced a widespread outage on Sunday, leaving thousands of users unable to access the app. Reports suggest the disruption affected users across multiple regions, triggering complaints on outage tracking platforms and social media.

Users report problems accessing the app Many TikTok users took to Downdetector and Reddit to report issues with the service. While some users said the app failed to load entirely, others reported an inconsistent experience, with videos refusing to play or feeds not refreshing properly. In several cases, users were able to open the app but faced repeated errors while browsing content.

Downdetector data shows spike in complaints According to Downdetector, more than 36,000 users in the United States reported problems during the outage. Of these, 64% said they were experiencing issues specifically with the TikTok app. Another 23% reported a complete service outage, while 13% flagged problems related to the feed or timeline not loading as expected.

The Downdetector outage map showed that cities including Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Tampa, Washington, Chicago and Detroit were among the worst hit by the reported TikTok disruption, with complaints also emerging from several other regions.

No official statement from TikTok yet At the time of writing, TikTok has not issued an official statement explaining the cause of the outage or providing a timeline for a full resolution.

Social media reacts with memes and jokes As reports of the outage spread, users across social media platforms were quick to respond with humour. Memes and jokes about TikTok being down flooded X, Instagram and Reddit, with many users poking fun at their sudden lack of short-form entertainment. Some joked about being “forced to be productive”, while others shared screenshots of error messages, turning the disruption into a trending topic online.

One user on X wrote, “TIKTOK GOING DOWN AFTER I GO ON MY EDITING ACC AND NOT LETTING ME SWITCH BACK TO MY MAIN IM MAD ASF.”

Another X user tweeted, “Me checking Twitter to see if anyone else’s TikTok stopped working randomly in the middle of doom scrolling.”