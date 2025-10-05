TikTok gets its Indonesian operating license back after giving government data from protests

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia revoked a suspension on TikTok's local operating license after the Chinese-owned social media platform shared data requested by the government on its live streaming activity during recent deadly protests.

On Friday Indonesia's Communication and Digital Affairs temporarily suspended TikTok's license, citing a violation of obligations as a private electronic system operator. TikTok had refused to provide complete data on user activity, particularly during protests between Aug. 25-30.

In a letter on Sept. 23, TikTok told the ministry its internal policies prevented it from fully complying with the data request, according to a statement released by the ministry's website on Friday.

Deadly protests erupted across the world’s third-largest democracy in late August to protest lawmakers’ privileges and police brutality. Ten people were killed. Escalating violence in Indonesia prompted TikTok to voluntarily suspend its live streaming capacity on Aug. 30 before resuming it several days later when tensions waned, citing measures to keep the platform a safe and civil space.

The suspension of TikTok’s license raised concerns on social media about protections for free speech under President Prabowo Subianto’s administration because of the former general’s checkered past during the dark days of Indonesia’s dictatorship era.

But the ministry’s Director General of Digital Space Supervision, Alexander Sabar, said the government need the data to trace accounts tied to online gambling that monetized TikTok’s live stream feature during the protests. He also said the suspension was an effort to enforce the law and build a trusted digital ecosystem.

Despite the license suspension, TikTok was still accessible in Indonesia on Friday.

TikTok previously said it would respect the laws and regulations in the countries where it operates, including Indonesia, and was working with the ministry “to resolve this issue constructively.”

